Former Impact Knockouts Champion Welcomes New Child

By Joshua Gagnon | October 31, 2018

Former Impact Knockouts Champion Brooke Adams (fka Brooke Tessmacher) welcomed her daughter, Phoenix Presley-Lee Piper, who was born at 4:45am earlier today. This is Adams' second child, she also has a son. Congrats to the parents and their new addition!

Adams worked for TNA/Impact from 2010-2015, when she left to have her first child.

She then returned in 2017 for a short run with the company and has been away from the ring since. Along with winning the Impact Knockouts Championship three times, Adams is also a TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

