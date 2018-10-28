Former UFC Champion Officially Traded, Fight Card For Saturday's UFC 230 PPV, Video

- The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City with heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defending his title against Derrick Lewis this Saturday night live on pay-per-view. Cormier, who is also the light heavyweight champion, won the belt with a finish of Stipe Miocic earlier this year.

Brock Lesnar, who remains rumored for a 2019 return to the Octagon to challenge Cormier, could be in attendance for the bout according to multiple reports. The card also features Chris Weidman vs. Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza after Luke Rockhold was forced out due to an injury.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of Saturday's card, which you can see below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-Per-View/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Heavyweight Championship

Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Derrick Lewis

* Middleweight: Ronald "Jacare" Souza vs. Chris Weidman

* Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. David Branch

* Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman

* Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Featherweight: Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi

* Female Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi

* Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

* Bantamweight: Lyman Good vs. Ben Saunders

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

* Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata

* Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh

* Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Montel Jackson

* Heavyweight: Ruslan Magomedov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima



- Demetrious Johnson, who set a record for consecutive title defenses while UFC flyweight champion, is now officially in ONE Championship. The Asian-based promotion confirmed the announcement over the weekend, as the UFC released Johnson, with ONE doing the same with Ben Askren so that he can sign with the UFC.