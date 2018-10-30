AJ Styles Defends Against Daniel Bryan On SmackDown, Top Superstar Returns (Photos)

It looks like Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles may be announced for Friday's WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.
Joe returned to action tonight in Atlanta after Styles retained his title over Daniel Bryan in tonight's WWE SmackDown opener. Bryan vs. AJ was originally scheduled for Crown Jewel but Bryan is not going to the Kingdom, presumably due to the controversy surrounding WWE's relationship with the Saudis following the state-sponsored death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Tonight's show saw SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon make Bryan vs. Styles after interrupting an in-ring argument between the two. This was WWE's way of working around Bryan refusing to go to Saudi Arabia.
Joe has been out of action with an undisclosed injury since his October 9 World Cup qualifier loss to Jeff Hardy on SmackDown. He lost to Styles in a WWE Title match at Super Show-Down in Australia a few days before that.
Stay tuned for updates on AJ's match for Crown Jewel, if a new one is announced.
Below are a few shots from tonight's opener along with a tweet from Joe:
We just gonna shut down all that boo boo kissy face ish.— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) October 31, 2018
"When I look at you, I don't see a FRIEND, I don't see a RESPECTED COLLEAGUE, all I see is the #WWEChampionship!" - @WWEDanielBryan #SDLive @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/tKBMHFW5gy— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2018
Oh, we're doing this.... RIGHT NOW!@AJStylesOrg vs. @WWEDanielBryan for the #WWETitle on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/bO5xCQuFyu— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2018
#SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon is BACK, and he just changed the game...because @AJStylesOrg is going to defend his #WWEChampionship against @WWEDanielBryan RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/vnWmrzplFy— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2018
When the #WWEChampionship is on the line, the hits get THAT MUCH HARDER.#SDLive @WWEDanielBryan @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/Tw42x2v7oV— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2018
.@WWEDanielBryan taps@AJStylesOrg retains— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2018
The @WWEUniverse is entertained!#AndStill #WWEChampionship #SDLive pic.twitter.com/IsQzg3IUhC
Respect. #WWEChampionship #SDLive @AJStylesOrg @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/5B4jLDboJV— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2018
Where the heck did HE come from?!?!@SamoaJoe is BACK and he wants to put @AJStylesOrg to ??!!! #SDLive #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/L9OxVw5hix— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2018
Get the picture? #SDLive @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/ayfEYmFb5k— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2018