Spoiler For Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Lita is expected to be at tonight's Raw in Providence, Rhode Island, according to PWInsider. She is in the city. This week's episode is the go-home show to WWE Evolution on October 28.

Trish Stratus has yet to be confirmed for tonight's event.

Lita and Stratus will be facing Alexa Bliss and Mickie James at the upcoming all-women's PPV.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will also be on tonight's show to continue building up DX vs. The Undertaker and Kane at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2.