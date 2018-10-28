Anthony Smith continued his tear through the light heavyweight division with a third-round submission win over Volkan Oezdemir in the main event of UFC Moncton. It was Smith's third win in a row, all of which have been finishes.

Oezdemir had success early on and Smith was visibly overwhelmed by his punching power. Oezdemir also won the grappling exchanges and scored takedowns. But Smith weathered the storm and was able to turn it up in the third round. Oezdemir was visibly gassed while Smith started landing more combinations and finished a takedown of his own. Smith transitioned to the back and locked in the choke, forcing Oezdemir to tap out at the 4:26 mark.

Smith asked for a title shot in his post-fight interview. He's currently ranked No. 10 in the division, but he has wins over former champions Rashad Evans and Mauricio Rua, and Oezdemir is a former title-challenger as well. Smith established himself as a contender with this win and could be one fight away from a championship opportunity. Oezdemir said he broke his nose at some point, which caused his fatigue in the third round.

Full results from the event can be found below:

- Anthony Smith def. Volkan Oezdemir via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:26 of Round 3

- Michael Johnson def. Artem Lobov via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

- Misha Cirkunov def. Patrick Cummins via submission (arm triangle) at 2:40 of Round 1

- Andre Soukhamthath def. Jonathan Martinez via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28 x2)

- Gian Villante def. Ed Herman via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

- Court McGee def. Alex Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-28)

- Sean Strickland def. Nordine Taleb via TKO at 3:10 of Round 2

- Nasrat Haqparast def. Thibault Gouti via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-26)

- Calvin Kattar def. Chris Fishgold via TKO at 4:11 of Round 1

- Talita Bernardo def. Sarah Moras via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

- Don Madge def. Te'Jovan Edwards via KO (head kick) at :14 of Round 2

- Arjan Bhullar def. Marcelo Golm via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

- Stevie Ray def. Jessie Ayari via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)