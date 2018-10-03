WWE Superstar Says Portland Gym Doesn't Want Pro Wrestlers There

It sounds like the WWE 205 Live Superstars had trouble finding a gym to work out in while in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday.

As seen below, WWE 205 Live Superstar Ariya Daivari took to Twitter and revealed that Hollywood Fitness in Portland did not want their business because they are pro wrestlers. Daivari wrote, "Called Hollywood Fitness in Portland to see if we could use their gym. Was told they dont want wrestlers in their gym due to the standard they're trying to set as a non intimidating environment for the other members. Smart move. I was gonna powebomb the first granny I saw."

See Also Ariya Daivari Says He Received Death Threats Following WWE GRR Angle