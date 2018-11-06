Backstage News On WWE Creative Plans For Apollo Crews

On this week's episode of RAW, Apollo Crews faced Jinder Mahal in a singles match. Crews defeated Mahal with a standing moonsault which surprised a lot of people, but the win saw Apollo get back to winning ways after losing to Dolph Ziggler last week. Apollo has been working singles matches for the past few weeks, and the Superstar is reportedly done with the Titus Worldwide faction.

During the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Apollo's match with Mahal. While the match itself did not garner a great response from the live crowd in Manchester, Meltzer noted that WWE has new plans for the Superstar.

See Also Possible Singles Push For WWE Superstar

Meltzer revealed that WWE wants to build Crews as Raw's 'highlight reel.' Apollo is one of the most athletic performers on the WWE roster, and WWE reportedly wants to showcase that he performs impressive moves.