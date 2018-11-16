Big Title Matches Announced For Impact Homecoming PPV

Two title matches are now official for Impact Wrestling's Homecoming PPV.

At last night's Impact on Pop TV, it was announced Tessa Blanchard and Taya Valkyrie will battle once again for the Knockouts Championship. Also announced was Johnny Impact defending the Impact World Championship against X Division Champion Brian Cage.

BREAKING: The Knockouts Championship match is OFFICIAL.



On January 6th in The Asylum in Nashville, @TheTayaValkyrie will challenge @Tess_Blanchard for the Knockouts Championship. #IMPACTHomecoming pic.twitter.com/2N0OghvqUp — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 16, 2018

BREAKING: Option C has been cashed in by @MrGMSI_BCage and it will go down at Homecoming.



The Machine will challenge @TheRealMorrison for the IMPACT World Championship on January 6th at The Asylum in Nashville. #IMPACTHomecoming pic.twitter.com/mDBx4Xc3dF — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 16, 2018

Last month, Tessa beat Taya at Bound for Glory in New York City to retain her title. Tensions building up the past few weeks resulted in a rematch.

Cage received an opportunity at the World Title by cashing in his title for the match, commonly known as "Option C."

Austin Aries was the first to utilize "Option C" back in 2012, winning the Impact World Title from Bobby Roode. In its history, the challenger is 2-3 when "Option C" is used.

Impact Homecoming takes place on January 6 in Nashville, Tennessee inside The Asylum.