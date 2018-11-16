Wrestling Inc.

Big Title Matches Announced For Impact Homecoming PPV

By Daniel Yanofsky | November 16, 2018

Two title matches are now official for Impact Wrestling's Homecoming PPV.

At last night's Impact on Pop TV, it was announced Tessa Blanchard and Taya Valkyrie will battle once again for the Knockouts Championship. Also announced was Johnny Impact defending the Impact World Championship against X Division Champion Brian Cage.



Last month, Tessa beat Taya at Bound for Glory in New York City to retain her title. Tensions building up the past few weeks resulted in a rematch.

Cage received an opportunity at the World Title by cashing in his title for the match, commonly known as "Option C."

See Also
Impact Wrestling Results (11/15): Brian Cage Defends, Johnny Impact Vs. Sydal, Dark Allie Arrives

Austin Aries was the first to utilize "Option C" back in 2012, winning the Impact World Title from Bobby Roode. In its history, the challenger is 2-3 when "Option C" is used.

Impact Homecoming takes place on January 6 in Nashville, Tennessee inside The Asylum.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Survivor Series Live Coverage This Sunday

NXT TakeOver: WarGames Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top