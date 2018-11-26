Championship Title Ladder Match Added To ROH Final Battle, Updated Card

Ring of Honor announced SCU (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) will defend the ROH World Tag Titles in a ladder match against the Young Bucks and The Briscoes at Final Battle on December 14 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

In the video above, neither the Young Bucks or Briscoes won the number one contenders match, so SCU came out and challenged both teams to a ladder match at the PPV. SCU won the tag titles last month against The Briscoes at Glory by by Honor XVI: Philadelphia.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Cody (ROH World Championship)

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein or Jenny Rose (ROH Women of Honor World Championship Four Corner Survival Match)

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Adam Page (ROH World TV Championship)

* Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes (ROH World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

* Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray ("I Quit" Match)

* Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels (Rights to future ROH World Title match)

* Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr.