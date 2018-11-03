Did Chris Jericho Retain At NJPW Power Struggle?

Chris Jericho retained the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against EVIL at NJPW Power Struggle. Jericho has held the title since June.

After the match, Jericho continued to attack EVIL and fellow Los Ingobernables de Japon member, Tetsuya Naito, came out for the save. Naito got in a few strikes before Jericho bailed out of the ring. Jericho asked Naito if he wanted the title, Naito opened the ropes to invite him back in, but Jericho headed to the back.

In the back, Jericho briefly spoke with the media and said he's already defeated Naito, so there won't be a rematch, anywhere.

