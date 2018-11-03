Did Chris Jericho Retain At NJPW Power Struggle?

Chris Jericho retained the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against EVIL at NJPW Power Struggle. Jericho has held the title since June.
After the match, Jericho continued to attack EVIL and fellow Los Ingobernables de Japon member, Tetsuya Naito, came out for the save. Naito got in a few strikes before Jericho bailed out of the ring. Jericho asked Naito if he wanted the title, Naito opened the ropes to invite him back in, but Jericho headed to the back.
In the back, Jericho briefly spoke with the media and said he's already defeated Naito, so there won't be a rematch, anywhere.
You can see how Jericho retained the title in the videos below:
The IWGP Intercontinental Champion @IAmJericho has arrived. #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/l34eRFRLUi— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
.@IAmJericho connects with a Lionsault! #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/yDV4GOkjEl— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
EVERYTHING IS EVIL THROUGH A TABLE!!! @151012EVIL #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/f2pcK6Ozxi— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
CODEBREAKER!!! @IAmJericho #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/9OMk3xuuVo— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
#AndStill @IAmJericho #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/0vkxWgm55F— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
"EVIL is a though son of a b---h, and Naito, is a coward!" - @IAmJericho #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/WpO2Ntuw0O— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
"That's was the first classic match that EVIL has ever had. And that's just number 1,507 for me." - @IAmJericho #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/ZDMR7jURrk— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018