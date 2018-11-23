Former Brock Lesnar UFC Opponent Questions How UFC Does Business By Bringing Lesnar Back

Brock Lesnar and UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture have a long history together which dates back to 2008. That year Couture lost his UFC Heavyweight Championship to Lesnar at UFC 91 in what was essentially the end of Couture's reign as a top-level fighter.

Now Lesnar is on the verge of returning to the octagon and has re-entered USADA's drug testing-protocol after failing a test two years ago. From his time in UFC, Couture says that UFC can manipulate both the test results and their own rankings in order to get the match they want and he believes that's exactly what's taking place. Couture went into further detail regarding Lesnar returning to UFC to fight Daniel Cormier on Submission Radio.

"Well, you know, they want to tout their USADA and all their strict rules for drug testing, but somehow this guy managed to get through and still managed to fail a test but still compete," said Couture. "Which begs the question: what's going on?"

Lesnar defeated Mark Hunt at UFC 200 and was then notified that he failed a doping test just one month later. The fight was then declared a no contest, and Lesnar was fined just $250,000 of his $2.5 million purse.

Despite not fighting in two years, Lesnar appears to have jumped over all other title contenders and is slated to fight Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Title. Couture says that UFC's rankings are a joke and they only care about generating pay-per-view buys.

"Obviously, the rankings and all of that stuff, they manipulate that however they want anyway," stated Couture. "Whatever makes business sense to them is all that really matters. They don't care about the fighters. They don't care about those rankings.

"You know, lots of guys have jumped queue. It's certainly not based on merit. So, that's nothing new. I'm not surprised. [Lesnar's] a huge draw. I mean, at the end of the day that's the business of it. It's about selling pay-per-views. Certainly, [Cormier] is the champ and rightly so, they're gonna put him in there with a guy like DC and that's gonna draw huge pay-per-view numbers. So, that's what it boils down to for them."

