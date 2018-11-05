Former ROH World Champion Arrested

Former ROH World Champion Takeshi Morishima, 40, was arrested yesterday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver after refusing to pay fare of 18,000 yen (about $159), according to Yahoo! Japan. The taxi driver was left with injuries including a fractured left cheek.

Morishima began his wrestling career in 1998, eventually coming stateside to work for Ring of Honor in 2007. He would defeat Homicide for the ROH World Championship to become the first non-American to carry the championship. He held the title 231 days before losing to Nigel McGuinness at Undeniable in October of 2007.

Morishima also won the GHC Heavyweight Championship three times with Pro Wrestling Noah.

WWE at one point had interest in the 6'3, 287lbs. wrestler, but never signed him after a couple tryout matches.

Injuries eventually led to his retirement in 2015, but back in July it was announced he was looking to make an in-ring return in late 2018.

