Former UFC Champion Returns Vs. Top Prospect, Jon Jones Responds To Chuck Liddell

- Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will make his return to the Octagon in 2019, taking on rising contender Israel Adesanya at UFC 234. The bout, according to a report by ESPN, has been verbally agreed to for the February 10 event from Melbourne, Australia.

Silva has not competed since a win early 2017 over Derek Brunson that pushed his record to 34-8 overall. He received a one-year suspension by the USADA for a banned substance, which was found to have come from a contaminated supplement. For over 2,400 days, "The Spider" held the UFC title, winning 16 consecutive bouts at one point.

Adesanya is 15-0 in his career and scored a first round finish over Brunson in his most recent bout. He has finished 13 of his 15 opponents, adding to wins over Brad Tavares and Rob Wilkinson.

UFC 234 is expected to feature middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defending his title against top contender Kelvin Gastelum.

- Chuck Liddell and Jon Jones had a bit of a feud for several years while "Bones" had his troubles with the law. The two former UFC light heavyweight champions even made mention of wanting to square off against one another to settle things, but Jones has definitely moved on from that ever happening.

Liddell returned to action this past weekend and suffered a first round loss to Tito Ortiz. Jones, who is set to fight next month against Alexander Gustafsson, responded to a question about a future fight with "The Iceman" on social media:

