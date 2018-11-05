Former WWE Champion Dressed As Santa Claus In Dodge Commercial (Video), Crown Jewel Booed At RAW

- Former WWE and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Bill Goldberg is featured in a new Dodge commercial, which you can watch in the video above. Goldberg, who played a homicidal Santa Claus in the horror movie Santa's Slay in 2005, portrays St. Nick once again in the commercial.

- A video recap of last Friday's Crown Jewel event was shown before tonight's RAW taping in Manchester, which received heavy boos. References to the show during the taping were also booed loudly.