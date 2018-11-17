Top ROH Star Re-Signs With The Company

ROH World Champion Jay Lethal has re-signed with Ring of Honor, according to PWInsider.

His current deal was set to expire at the end of the year and ROH is reportedly in a "seek and sign" mode as they look to retain a number of their talent who's contracts expire at the end of the year. That would include Silas Young, who just recently told Wrestling Inc. that his contract is expiring this year.

Lethal is in his second reign with the ROH World Championship and he's also held the title longer than anyone in the history of the company.

See Also Jay Lethal On Why Ring Of Honor Attracts UFC Fans Compared To Other Promotions

Lethal came back to Ring of Honor in 2011 after being gone from the company since 2005. His first World Championship title run was in 2015 at Best In The World where he beat Jay Briscoe. The match was a winner-takes-all "Battle of the Belts" where Lethal came into the match as the ROH World Television Champion. His second title reign began after defeating Dalton Castle, Cody Rhodes, and Matt Taven at a ROH TV taping on June 30, 2018.

Lethal's next title defense is against Cody Rhodes at Final Battle on Dec. 14 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.