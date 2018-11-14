Match Added To ROH Final Battle PPV, Updated Card

Ring of Honor announced Matt Taven will take on Dalton Castle at its upcoming Final Battle PPV on December 14 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
The two were previously scheduled to face each other when Castle was ROH World Champion, but Castle wasn't medically cleared at the time. Taven has yet to have a one-on-one match for the ROH World Championship and for the last couple months has been wearing what he calls the "real" ROH Title.
Fri Dec 14 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York City






Below is the updated announced PPV card:
ROH Women of Honor World Championship (Four Corner Survival Match)
Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. TBA
Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle