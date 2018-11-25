MLW Star Injured In MMA Fight, Cody Rhodes And Joey Ryan Have Another "Match," Kenny Omega

- Above is Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI against Kenny Omega and Chase Owens in a NJPW World Tag League match from 2016. Omega would hit one winged angel on YOSHI-HASHI to pick up the victory for his team. Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma would go on to win the tournament that year.

- MLW Star, Tom Lawlor, reportedly broke his hand in an MMA fight against Deron Winn at last night's Chuck Liddel vs. Tito Ortiz 3 PPV, according to PWInsider. Lawlor would lose the match via judges' decision after three rounds. No word yet on if he'll miss any in-ring time as he was scheduled to be at MLW's December tapings in Miami. If he does have to miss time, this is the second MLW star to go down with Fenix announcing yesterday he'll be out for the rest of 2018 with a strained groin.

- As noted, earlier this month, both Joey Ryan (pectoral muscle) and IWGP US Champion Cody Rhodes (meniscus tear) went down with injuries that would keep them out of their matches at this weekend's World Series Wrestling events in Australia. The two still traveled for meet and greets and ended up having a staring contest at the first show for the IWGP US Championship. Ryan got another crack at Rhodes through a best two-out-of-three game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. After three draws, Rhodes would get back-to-back wins to retain the title.