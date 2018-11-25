MLW Star Reveals Elbow Injury, Matt Jackson Trolls Individual On Twitter, Okada - Jay White Feud

- The video above is about the history of the feud between Kazuchika Okada and Jay White. The video shows when Okada first invited White to join the group CHAOS and when White made Okada's friend Gedo turn on him at Destruction in Kobe. The two of them will have a match at Wrestle Kingdom 13 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2019.

- MLW Star MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) revealed on Twitter that he fractured his elbow and his recovery time is between 4 to 6 weeks. MJF also added that the good news was it's "a break from having to make eye contact with you poor fat slobs." He's currently the MLW World Middleweight Champion. He was also at the All In PPV where he lost to Matt Cross. This is now three MLW Stars potentially out with injuries, the other two are Tom Lawlor (broken hand) and Fenix (strained groin). You can read MJF's tweet below:

- Young Bucks' Matt Jackson posted a photo of himself on Twitter at the Colosseum in Rome and a fan called him a "mark" for wearing his own shirt outside of the wrestling ring. Jackson replied back with "Well, the advertising is obviously working, so I'll keep laughing all the way to the bank like the mark I am." You can read the whole exchange below:

I wonder how many people we could fit in here? pic.twitter.com/0pRKwys8An — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) November 22, 2018

LOL - wearing your own merch, outside of the ring, is like liking your own Tweets ???? #mark — Sir Psycho Sexy (that is me) (@SirPsychoATL) November 22, 2018