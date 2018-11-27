Wrestling Inc.

ROH Star Spotted Ringside At Last Night's WWE RAW

By Daniel Yanofsky | November 27, 2018

At last night's Raw, a familiar face was in the crowd. No, it wasn't Enzo Amore. In fact, it was the last real man.

According to PWInsider, Silas Young was at Raw in Milwaukee. He was sitting incognito in the crowd.

This appearance is coming after revealing to us exclusively on the recent WINCLY podcast that his contract with Ring of Honor is coming up at the end of the year. There are rumors going around that he will be signing with WWE once his contract expires.

Young is a former two-time ROH World Television Champion and has been a consistent member of the roster since 2012.

While an opponent has not been determined yet, Young is scheduled to fight at ROH's Final Battle inside the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on December 14.

Source: PWInsider

