Sean Waltman On Which Women's Feud Will Draw A Lot Of Money In The Future

WWE Evolution was a historic occasion as it was the company's first pay-per-view to consist solely of women's matches. In addition to the event being the first of its kind, more history was made during the NXT Women's Championship match between Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler.

Baszler emerged victorious and became the first-ever two-time NXT Women's champion. With over a year of seasoning in NXT, it appears to be just a matter of time until Baszler joins the main roster. There, a potential feud with fellow Four Horsewomen member, Ronda Rousey, is likely something WWE would pursue.

On his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast, Sean Waltman talked about Baszler's improvement in the ring and why it may still be a while before she and Rousey square off.



"[Shayna] has adapted to the actual pro wrestling style a little bit more… There's a little bit more rope work going on in her matches. I actually look pretty far down the road and I see some big money being made with Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey," stated Waltman. "Far down the road, but both of them need more experience to be in there with each other in a huge match like that 'cause usually you need someone, one of the two people needs a lot of experience but still I can see them out there."

The other match on the Evolution card that featured performers not yet on the main roster was the final of the Mae Young Classic. Toni Storm defeated Io Shirai but Waltman praised Shirai for her in-ring presence and sees big things in store for her in the future.



"She's a big star," Waltman said of Shirai who has over 10 years of wrestling experience. "Sh** I am watching her in there, and I'm watching her ring presence, and I am watching her tie Toni Storm up in holds and she has a big ole grin on her face and she's just owning it in there. She knows what's up. She knows what to do in there, we're gonna see a lot more of her.

