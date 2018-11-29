Shane Helms Shares His Thoughts On Enzo Amore Crashing WWE Survivor Series PPV

During the Survivor Series pay-per-view, Enzo Amore attempted to steal the show by crashing the event. He dressed in a disguise, sat in the second row opposite the hard camera and then removed the disguise to reveal himself. Amore then stood on his chair and did a mock intro of what he did when he was actually employed by WWE.

The disruption led to security removing him from the arena and banning him from future events at Staples Center. Shane "Hurricane" Helms weighed in on Amore's antics when he joined the X-Pac 1,2,3 Podcast.

"I think it was disrespectful because there were guys in the ring working. He tried to take away from them so that's disrespectful to the guys in the ring. And honestly my gut reaction was, 'Is this a work? Are these guys in on it?' I think that comes from just being in the business for so long, you sometimes think everything is a work but if it's not it's just disrespectful to the guys in the ring," stated Helms.

This wasn't a planned stunt and this was Amore acting on his own. He lives in Los Angeles and also used the opportunity to promote his local rap concert by having his team place flyers on cars parked outside the Staples Center.

Even with Amore not employed by WWE, Helms says his act surely didn't go well with the boys in the back, many of whom once shared a locker with Amore. He also wished Amore would find some peace in his life moving forward.

"If I am in the ring busting my a-- and I find out one of the boys is out in the crowd trying to take away from it, we're gonna have a conversation in the back," stated Helms. "And that has happened at shows... I don't know where he's at in his life, if it's just a publicity stunt and I don't know the guy at all so I don't know where his head is at. Hopefully he can find some kind of success that brings him happiness in his life."

With Raw also taking place in the Staples Center the following night, WWE was on high alert for Amore. They gave pictures of Amore to security at the arena along with instructions to not let him in. Amore did not show up at Raw as he had his rap concert also take place that night.

