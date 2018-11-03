Hirooki Goto won the NEVER Openweight Championship against Taichi at tonight's NJPW Power Struggle.
This is Goto's fourth time winning the title. Taichi won it back in September.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:
Scary Backdrop Suplex from @taichi0319! #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/Wto7aonS1z— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
.@taichi0319 hits a big kick. #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/MyVTHTz6tX— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
Last Ride from @taichi0319!! #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/7xWXxmxb38— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
.@510njpw is for the fourth time in his career, NEVER Openweight Champion. #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/BdwyRkDKlq— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018