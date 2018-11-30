Title Match Added To Impact Homecoming, Updated Card

Impact announced that LAX (Santana and Ortiz) will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles in a championship match against the Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Fenix) at Homecoming on Jan. 6 at the Asylum in Nashville.

It was LAX who challenged Pentagon Jr. and Fenix on the Nov. 29 Impact episode. The Lucha Brothers had finished their match against Willie Mack and Rich Swann when LAX came out to challenge the team. At the end of the friendly confrontation, LAX rose the hands of Pentagon Jr and Fenix.

See Also Santana Of LAX Reacts To Impact Pulling Them From Upcoming EVOLVE Matches Against WWE NXT Superstars

Below is the updated PPV card for Impact Homecoming:

* Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage (Impact World Championship)

* Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie (Impact Knockouts Championship)

* Ultimate X Match for vacant Impact X-Division Championship

* LAX (c) vs. Lucha Brothers (Impact World Tag Team Championship)