Title Match Added To ROH Final Battle, Updated Card

Ring of Honor announced ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb will take on Adam Page at Final Battle on December 14 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Punishment Martinez previously held the title for 105 days, but Cobb defeated him in September to become the new champion. Cobb made his debut with Ring of Honor back in July at a TV taping.

Page recently confronted Cobb on an episode of ROH TV and made it clear he wanted a shot at a singles' title.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Cody (ROH World Championship)

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. TBA (ROH Women of Honor World Championship Four Corner Survival Match)

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Adam Page (ROH TV Championship)

* Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle