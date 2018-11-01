Title Match Set For WWE Crown Jewel Pre-Show, Updated Card

WWE has announced Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for the Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show on Friday.
Below is the updated card for Friday's Crown Jewel event, which takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Saud University Stadium:
Vacant WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bar with Big Show
WWE United States Title Match
Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE World Cup: One-Night Eight-Man Tournament
RAW First Round: Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins
SmackDown First Round: Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz
DX (Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels) vs. The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)