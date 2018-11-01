Wrestling Inc.

Title Match Set For WWE Crown Jewel Pre-Show, Updated Card

By Marc Middleton | November 01, 2018

WWE has announced Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for the Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show on Friday.

Below is the updated card for Friday's Crown Jewel event, which takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Saud University Stadium:

Vacant WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bar with Big Show

WWE United States Title Match
Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE World Cup: One-Night Eight-Man Tournament
RAW First Round: Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins
SmackDown First Round: Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

DX (Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels) vs. The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)

