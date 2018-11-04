Titles Change Hands At Tonight's ROH Survival Of The Fittest

At tonight's ROH Survival of the Fittest, The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) defeated Cody and The Young Bucks to become the new ROH World Six-Man Tag Champions.
Cody, Nick, and Matt won them from The Kingdom back in July. Taven, O'Ryan, and Marseglia have won the six-man tag titles for a third time.
We will have full results of tonight's show in just a bit.
You can see how the titles changed hands in the videos below:
