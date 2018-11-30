Views From The Turnbuckle: Baron Corbin, Please Retire

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of WrestlingInc or its staff

Over the last several years WWE has become extremely aggressive in signing talent. Any time a wrestler outside of the company gains a little bit of traction, WWE makes a play to sign that talent and most of the time, they are successful. This has led to WWE stockpiling a tremendous amount of talent throughout their roster, as evidenced by the excellent NXT TakeOver show last week, which featured an almost unfair lineup of talent from top to bottom. It could be argued that no company has ever assembled a roster that possessed more pure natural talent than WWE currently has employed.

So why on earth does WWE continue to fill their "A" show by showcasing Baron Corbin? Corbin is perhaps the most boring, uninteresting and least qualified person to ever play a major role on WWE programming. With a roster loaded with talent, and plenty of guys who are a hell of a lot more accomplished and talented than Corbin languishing in the mid-card or stuck in NXT, WWE has chosen Corbin to anchor Monday Night RAW.

Let's look at Corbin, for starters his promo skills are not very good. His promos sound exactly like every heel promo you've ever heard in your life. He insults the fans or the city, he insults the babyface, he makes some bold and untruthful declaration; it's copy-and-paste kind of stuff where you just change the names the city from week to week. Corbin isn't the only person in WWE that sounds like this; that's part of their scripting, but Cobin also lacks any form of passion or charisma when he is delivering these generic lines. A really good talker can make even the lamest material somewhat interesting, but Corbin is miles away from that skill level.

Corbin has been given a key role on RAW, the acting General Manager that serves as a foil to the RAW babyfaces and the whipping boy for Stephanie McMahon. That role at least gives him some purpose; but his complete lack of charisma prevents him from doing an adequate job. Even someone like Vickie Guerrero, who I thought was annoying but couldn't deny that she had some charisma and brought that to her role as the heel GM, was leaps and bounds ahead of Corbin in same role. Corbin isn't a successful heel; he doesn't even really get booed. You wouldn't boo a corpse if they wheeled one out on an episode of RAW, and that is basically what Corbin is, a lifeless, useless corpse that sucks up TV time.

Now, Corbin is being used to this degree partly because WWE has had some bad luck. Braun Strowman was supposed to be the key heel on RAW, but with Roman Reigns having to take a leave of absence due to receive cancer treatment, Strowman became a babyface and Corbin was bumped up to become the lead antagonist on RAW. Corbin is really just a backup plan for WWE.

The problem is that Corbin shouldn't even be a backup plan, he shouldn't be Plan B, or C, or D, or Z. The only role suitable for someone of Corbin's skill level is job guy, and maybe that is even a lot to ask of him. Nobody in my mind has ever been less interesting and been pushed to the degree that Corbin has; even Jinder Mahal, who was a disaster as WWE Champion, at least had a decent new character, entrance and had a good, expressive face. Corbin doesn't even have that.

So Corbin lacks mic skills and charisma, two critical components to becoming a star in WWE. When he gets in the ring things don't get any better. He has two interesting moves that he does, and everything else seems to be just rest holds. He isn't the worst wrestler on the roster, but he comes across as being very limited inside the ring. He's a tall, athletic guy, but you wouldn't really notice that just going by what he does in the ring. Outside of his two signature moves, he might as well be a 160 lb job guy; it's painful to watch this guy work a long match when he has to be on offense.

Monday's RAW opened up with Corbin in a long talking segment, which led to a match between Elias and Bobby Lashley, which really ended up being all about Corbin as the heel GM. So that match finishes and Corbin has already occupied 45 minutes of TV time on RAW. What happens next? WWE announces a main event match featuring Corbin against Finn Balor. So later in the main event spot Corbin manages to have another bad match (despite working with Balor and Drew McIntyre). Your not going to believe this, but Monday's RAW had one of its lowest viewerships of the year, and Corbin's main event match drew the second lowest third hour rating in RAW history.

The real travesty here is that Corbin is given so much time on WWE television, while other guys are stuck doing nothing. All Samoa Joe has done is get over with the audience when he has been put on television, and unlike Corbin, Joe can actually get over terrible scripting in his promos, but Samoa Joe can't catch a god damn break and clown shoes Corbin gets an entire hour of RAW dedicated to him.

Corbin is supposed to be wrestling Strowman at TLC, and if Corbin wins he becomes the official RAW General Manager, and if he loses he gets removed from the position. If WWE really wants to make Strowman a babyface; they need to change the stipulation that Corbin has to retire from wrestling completely; that'll get the big guy over. I don't want to see Corbin get his comeuppance, I want to see him disappear from television completely. Any more time spent on Corbin is a crime against the wrestling community.

