WWE Announcer Responds To Criticism, Paige - Lana Drama (Video), Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks

By Marc Middleton | November 05, 2018

- As noted, this week's Total Divas episode will feature drama between Paige and Lana as the crew parties in Lake Tahoe. Above is a preview for the episode.

- New WWE Network Collections for Rey Mysterio and Sasha Banks are now available for viewing.

- Corey Graves responded to criticism over his WWE Crown Jewel commentary this weekend and took a shot at a local indie wrestler from his hometown of Pittsburgh, Dan Sandwich. You can see the tweets below:




