WWE Announcer Responds To Criticism, Paige - Lana Drama (Video), Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks

- As noted, this week's Total Divas episode will feature drama between Paige and Lana as the crew parties in Lake Tahoe. Above is a preview for the episode.

- New WWE Network Collections for Rey Mysterio and Sasha Banks are now available for viewing.

- Corey Graves responded to criticism over his WWE Crown Jewel commentary this weekend and took a shot at a local indie wrestler from his hometown of Pittsburgh, Dan Sandwich. You can see the tweets below:

Graves is complete trash at commentating imo he's annoying asf. Surprised they haven't fired him yet with some of the stuff he says.. — Cass ?? (@CassidyHorton23) November 3, 2018

No bro, you suck at your job. You unintentionally bury the talent all the time. — Dan Sandwich (@mToSandwich) November 4, 2018