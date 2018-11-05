WWE Announcer Responds To Criticism, Paige - Lana Drama (Video), Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks

- As noted, this week's Total Divas episode will feature drama between Paige and Lana as the crew parties in Lake Tahoe. Above is a preview for the episode.
- New WWE Network Collections for Rey Mysterio and Sasha Banks are now available for viewing.
- Corey Graves responded to criticism over his WWE Crown Jewel commentary this weekend and took a shot at a local indie wrestler from his hometown of Pittsburgh, Dan Sandwich. You can see the tweets below:
Graves is complete trash at commentating imo he's annoying asf. Surprised they haven't fired him yet with some of the stuff he says..— Cass ?? (@CassidyHorton23) November 3, 2018
No bro, you suck at your job. You unintentionally bury the talent all the time.— Dan Sandwich (@mToSandwich) November 4, 2018
I'm sorry dude. You still mad you never made it out of Pittsburgh?— The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 5, 2018
You can thank me later for the attention. https://t.co/FHpRBC7I1R