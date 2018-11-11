WWE SmackDown Star Out With An Injury? (Photo)

Luke Harper has been written off TV since Eric Rowan went down with a biceps tear during their SmackDown Tag Team Title defense at Summerslam this past August. They dropped the tag team titles two days later to The New Day on SmackDown Live.

Harper has not appeared on television since, although he lost to North American Champion Ricochet at a few NXT house shows back in September.

Harper appears to have caught the injury bug as well. Last night he appeared at a Brad Williams stand up show with a cast on his left hand, which can be seen below.

It's not known how Harper was injured or when he will return to the ring. There were reports that WWE was looking to reunite Harper with Bray Wyatt, who has not appeared on WWE TV since Matt Hardy transitioned to a producer role in early August.

Jay J contributed to this article.