WWE Star Cleared To Return To Action, Bobby Roode Calls Out Airline, Brie Bella - Total Divas Videos

- Above and below are Total Divas preview clips for this week with Brie Bella telling the legend of Tahoe Tessie while in Lake Tahoe, and an emotional Brie talking about wanting to have fun while still dedicating her life to her daughter.

- Zelina Vega has been cleared to return to the ring, according to PWInsider. Vega is currently backstage for tonight's SmackDown from St. Louis. As we've noted, Vega was held off the recent WWE international tour over concussion concerns. It was believed that she suffered the injury while being eliminated by Nia Jax in the Battle Royal at Evolution.

- Bobby Roode is the latest WWE Superstar to call out an airline on Twitter. As seen below, Roode has had issues with Ameican Airlines while trying to fly home from RAW today:

@AmericanAir you cancel my connection because of mechanical issues & re book me on a flight leaving in 8 hours with another connection?? Other airlines have flights getting me home much sooner but tell me it's against your policy! I will be avoiding your service from now on!! — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) November 13, 2018