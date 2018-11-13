Wrestling Inc.

WWE Star Cleared To Return To Action, Bobby Roode Calls Out Airline, Brie Bella - Total Divas Videos

By Marc Middleton | November 13, 2018

- Above and below are Total Divas preview clips for this week with Brie Bella telling the legend of Tahoe Tessie while in Lake Tahoe, and an emotional Brie talking about wanting to have fun while still dedicating her life to her daughter.

- Zelina Vega has been cleared to return to the ring, according to PWInsider. Vega is currently backstage for tonight's SmackDown from St. Louis. As we've noted, Vega was held off the recent WWE international tour over concussion concerns. It was believed that she suffered the injury while being eliminated by Nia Jax in the Battle Royal at Evolution.

See Also
Bobby Roode Responds To People Saying That He's Gone From "Glorious To Lusterless"

- Bobby Roode is the latest WWE Superstar to call out an airline on Twitter. As seen below, Roode has had issues with Ameican Airlines while trying to fly home from RAW today:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Survivor Series Live Coverage This Sunday

NXT TakeOver: WarGames Live Coverage This Saturday

Most Popular

Back To Top