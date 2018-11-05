WWE Star Wants To Go Bald, First Episode Of Ronda Rousey's Dojo, Lars Sullivan Vs. Velveteen Dream

- Above is the first episode of Ronda Rousey's Dojo from the official YouTube channel of the RAW Women's Champion. The first Judo lesson from Rousey shows aspiring judokas how to tie their belts.
- Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream has been confirmed for this Wednesday's WWE NXT episode. Lacey Evans vs. enhancement talent Karissa Rivera will also air.
- Naomi took to Twitter today and said she's interested in going bald. She also polled fans on changing her ring gear. You can see her tweets below:
#naomob #glowmob need your help...do we like the chaps gear or should we try this design by Hayden (I say we bc yall care and go through these changes with me lol) I'm going to put up a poll.... pic.twitter.com/Ue0mOBoSJf— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) November 5, 2018
Help Naomi with next gear ??— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) November 5, 2018
This is why I'm so indecisive to many good ideas ???? https://t.co/6Vfrb0E8qb— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) November 5, 2018
Ohhhh but I love the fur chaps they keep me warm in the cold arenas ?? https://t.co/QS4GGzXznn— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) November 5, 2018
I really wanted the Sindel gear?? but we just couldn't get it to fit properly so that it would be functional in the ring and look cool we gave up on it https://t.co/pUnPGrZpu8— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) November 5, 2018
Also MOB I want to go bald! The freedom time and money I will gain from not having to do my hair everyday would just be to rewarding @WWEUsos can cut it for me I won't need a barber, & my opponents will have nothing to snatch anymore ?? I'm so serious guys ?? what we think.... pic.twitter.com/EYmA5msyqw— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) November 5, 2018