WWE Star Wants To Go Bald, First Episode Of Ronda Rousey's Dojo, Lars Sullivan Vs. Velveteen Dream

By Marc Middleton | November 05, 2018

- Above is the first episode of Ronda Rousey's Dojo from the official YouTube channel of the RAW Women's Champion. The first Judo lesson from Rousey shows aspiring judokas how to tie their belts.

- Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream has been confirmed for this Wednesday's WWE NXT episode. Lacey Evans vs. enhancement talent Karissa Rivera will also air.

- Naomi took to Twitter today and said she's interested in going bald. She also polled fans on changing her ring gear. You can see her tweets below:







