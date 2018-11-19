WWE Superstar Welcomes First Child (Photo), Actor Jokes About Match With Triple H (Video), WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video of Cathy Kelley on the E! People's Choice Awards red carpet last week. She talks with The Bella Twins and Nia Jax, and actor Terry Crews. Crews jokes about a possible match with Triple H and says he will be doing another project with WWE in the future. Crews, who did the opening video package for this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn, says he's a big fan of WWE right now because of how they combine muscles, fun and comedy.

- WWE stock was down 5.66% today, closing at $61.82 per share. Today's high was $65.44 and the low was $61.58.

- Congratulations to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne on the birth of his first child, a daughter. The Bruiserweight posted this photo to Instagram today: