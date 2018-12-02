Wrestling Inc.

Australian Indie Star Starting Soon For WWE, Tyson Fury Gets Undertaker Comparisons, AJ Styles

By Kellie Haulotte | December 02, 2018

- The above video is an episode of Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE's YouTube Channel. Artist Rob Schamberger's latest piece is a part of the "Dream Match Series" featuring AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

- F4WOnline's Daily Update reported Australian wrestler, Jonah Rock, is expected start with WWE in January. He was a one-time PWA Heavyweight Champion in Australia and made a number of appearances for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, including this year's Battle of Los Angeles tournament.


- Numerous fans on Twitter are comparing boxer Tyson Fury to The Undertaker after the lineal heavyweight champion of the world took a nasty punch from his opponent Deontay Wilder, but came back up in mere seconds, much like Taker. The championship match ended in a draw and both Fury and Wilder are calling for a rematch.



