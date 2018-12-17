Vince McMahon Reportedly "Really Did Not Want To Return To TV", Braun Strowman In-Ring Return Update

There's still no word yet on what might happen when Vince McMahon returns to WWE TV on tonight's RAW from Sacramento but it will be interesting to see what kind of mood the WWE Chairman is in.

Vince reportedly did not want to come back to TV, according to @WrestleVotes. On top of that, we noted earlier, via Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, that Vince was said to be "furious" backstage at WWE TLC last night because of how the match between Seth Rollins and new WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose went down.

Tonight's Vince McMahon angle is legitimately intriguing. I've heard Vince really didn't want to come back to TV, so this shows signs of desperation. Is he really going to hit the "reset" button? Not sure, but RAW is in need of a facelift either way. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 17, 2018

WWE previously noted that Vince was coming to "shake things up" on RAW tonight. Their RAW preview for tonight references how Baron Corbin lost all General Manager powers with the loss to the injured Braun Strowman at TLC last night. They wrote, "With Mr. McMahon's return imminent, however, Corbin could have a lot to answer for regardless of his position. How will The Chairman shake up Monday Night Raw, and who will benefit — or suffer — as a result?"

It's believed that Vince is coming back because of the record-low RAW viewership that the show has drawn over the past few weeks. This week's RAW drew just 2.194 million viewers, the lowest in show history. This week's second and third hour were the lowest ever second and third hours in RAW history.

Vince's last RAW appearance came on July 23. His last SmackDown appearance came on October 16, the 1000th episode.

On a related note, @WrestleVotes first reported that Strowman would not be cleared to return to the ring in time for last night's TLC pay-per-view and that John Cena would be filling in for him at live events over the holidays. Strowman did not wrestle, but he defeated Corbin with help from Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, and referee Heath Slater. WV noted after TLC that Strowman is not cleared to compete until his match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 27. WV reported before TLC that Strowman is not expected to work the WWE Holiday live event tour this month, and that he would be replaced by John Cena.