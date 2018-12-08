Bayley Performs The Tango With WWE RAW Star, Becky Lynch Does Intense Box Jump Workout, Sasha Banks

- Above, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch did Burpee Box Jumps with Sheamus on his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. Sheamus did heavy legs the day before and he had to tap out early to the box jumps.

- While WWE was overseas touring in South America, Bayley and No Way Jose received some tango lessons in Buenos Aires, Argentina. You can check out their moves in the video below.

.@itsBayleyWWE and @WWENoWayJose showed off their dancing skills in a recent Tango lesson in Buenos Aires, Argentina! pic.twitter.com/qxDX0sHfZg — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2018

See Also Becky Lynch Says She Wants To Main Event WrestleMania 35

- In the video below, Sasha Banks worked out with GEMS Wellington Academy students in Dubai as part of WWE's partnership with the Special Olympics for the 2019 World Games.