Former WWE Divas Champion Shares Embarrassing Story From Recent Visit To Pain Management Doctor

Former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall recently shared an embarrassing story on Twitter after an incident at The Pain Management Group in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

As seen in the tweets below, Hall found staff at the office looking up her mugshot from a previous arrest. Hall said she was "brought to tears with embarrassment and anger" over what happened. She also said she spoke with a Physician's Assistant about the matter they defended the receptionists who were looking up her information on Google.

Hall was arrested for battery in 2012 and then for DUI in 2015. She did not indicate which mugshot the staffers were looking at.

You can see Jillian's related tweets below:

Came across a situation that really upset me today. Was at a dr appt and walked out of the back to see staff looking at a large computer screen with myself pulled up on google featuring a mugshot from an awful time in my life. I immediately felt shocked & violated... — Jillian Hall (@Jillianhall1) December 1, 2018

This dr's office has all of my personal info. I've never spoken with the receptionists about being a wrestler and this was very embarrassing to me. I'm not sure how to handle the situation but was brought to tears with embarrassment and anger! They had no good excuse to do this.. — Jillian Hall (@Jillianhall1) December 1, 2018

Since that I've had a very emotional day. I spoke with a PA about it but she completely covered for them which angered me more. I don't know if I should let it go or file a formal complaint. It's an awful feeling not knowing what "professionals" r doing with your private info. — Jillian Hall (@Jillianhall1) December 1, 2018

It was a private dr appointment. That's unprofessional and after seeing all of my medical history and private info, they have no business doing that there! If I could see the screen, who else saw it in there? It is def a violation! — Jillian Hall (@Jillianhall1) December 1, 2018

The pain management group in Hendersonville, TN. This is the office that was extremely unprofessional today. I guess I should file the complaint. https://t.co/l6La546oEV — Jillian Hall (@Jillianhall1) December 1, 2018

Yes, it's on google! No reason to do that while I'm at a private dr appt. yes, it's extremely unprofessional and violating in that atmosphere. — Jillian Hall (@Jillianhall1) December 1, 2018

May I ask u how u know 3 people in the office saw this?? Interesting.. https://t.co/d4geJMx0Ll — Jillian Hall (@Jillianhall1) December 1, 2018