- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Daniel Garcia and Kevin Bennett from Empire State Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- After working with the company on and off since 2003, BJ Whitmer put his in resignation yesterday with Ring of Honor, according to PWInsider. Whitmer had held a number of behind-the-scene roles including, working on travel, production, and trainer for the ROH Dojo. Whitmer also appeared a few times on-screen as a color commentator. Whitmer had reportedly sent an e-mail to ROH roster stating he was "treated with utter disrespect" by company management. Apparently, he had been offered a guest trainer spot at the WWE Performance Center and initially planned on going, but ROH stepped in and Whiter had to decline the invitation.

- Yuji Nagata announced on Twitter he signed a new contract with NJPW for 2019. The two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion turned 50 years old earlier this year and began his career back in 1992 where he trained at the NJPW Dojo. Nagata teamed up with Manabu Nakanishi in this year's World Tag League where they placed second to last with six points.

See Also Bandido Signs Exclusive Deal With ROH

- Yesterday, Impact Wrestling Star Jordynne Grace and ROH Star Jonathan Gresham announced their engagement while the two were vacationing on a cruise. Grace worked the battle royal at "All In" and debuted with Impact back in October where she's feuded with Katarina. Gresham took on Zack Sabre Jr. at ROH Final Battle earlier this month, Sabre Jr. would win via pinfall. Congrats to the happy couple on their engagement!