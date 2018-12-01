Indie Star Reportedly Signs With ROH

Brody King, a professional wrestler that has been making waves on the independent circuit, has signed a contract with Ring of Honor. The deal has required him to withdraw from all future Major League Wrestling events, according to F4Online.

King, a California native, started a following in southern California before branching out and working for companies all across the world.

Though he's only been performing a few years, he's worked for companies such as Defy Wrestling, Progress, WWN, GCW, PWG, The Crash, AAA, and he is the current AAW Heavyweight Champion. King trained at The Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy before making his in-ring debut in 2015.

See Also Joe Koff Says He Does Not See The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes in ROH Next Year

Ring of Honor looks to be adding more superstars to its roster, especially considering our Wrestling Inc. exclusive that reported ROH COO Joe Koff talking about if Cody Rhodes The Young Bucks would be with ROH in 2019.

"I don't think so, and I don't think that's new news either," Koff revealed. "They definitely have something in mind … and I'm very thankful for Cody and The Young Bucks and [Adam] Page and their contributions to ROH."

ROH acquiring King also comes on the heels of PCO reportedly signing with ROH.