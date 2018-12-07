Wrestling Inc.

Monster's Ball Match And The First Ultimate X Competitor Announced For Impact Homecoming

By Joshua Gagnon | December 07, 2018

Impact Homecoming takes place on January 6 at The Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee. A few more pieces were added to the card after last night's Impact.

First off, Jake Crist defeated Willie Mack in an Ultimate X match qualifier for the currently vacant Impact X-Division Championship. Brian Cage cashed in "Option C" where he had to relinquish the title to get a shot at Johnny Impact's World Championship. Crist's three opponents will be determined over the next couple weeks.


Next, Eli Drake thought he had disposed of Joseph Park, but his alter-ego, Abyss, sent a personal invite to Drake for a Monster's Ball match at Homecoming. The most recent Monster's Ball match took place last November at Impact Bound for Glory where Abyss defeated Grado.



Below is the updated PPV card:

* Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage (Impact World Championship)
* Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie (Impact Knockouts Championship)
* Jake Crist vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA (Ultimate X Match for vacant Impact X-Division Championship)
* LAX (c) vs. Lucha Brothers (Impact World Tag Team Championship)
* Eli Drake vs. Abyss (Monster's Ball Match)

