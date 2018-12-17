George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers had a pretty good day on Sunday as he caught eight passes in his team's win over the Seattle Seahawks. But the second-year tight end may have had an even better Sunday night as he made his way across town to watch TLC which took place in San Jose.

During the 49ers' post-game press conference, Kittle showed up to it wearing a Stone Cold Steve Austin shirt. He then mentioned that TLC was starting in a couple of minutes, thus the media session was holding him up from heading to the SAP Center.

George Kittle loves him some WWE ?? pic.twitter.com/fjz9DA2Ycl — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 17, 2018

"This is from 1998, I'm pretty sure," Kittle said about his Austin T-shirt. "Big fan. Yeah, Tables, Ladders & Chairs is tonight at the SAP Center, and I will be there. It starts at 5:00 so you guys are kinda killing me right now."

Kittle is a huge wrestling fan, and so much so, that his header photo on his Twitter account is of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Also, his avatar is a picture of what appears to be him delivering a stunner in the ring.

See Also NFL Player Hits Stone Cold Stunner During Celebration (Video)

Kittle was also asked on Twitter what he thought about the main event where Asuka defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

It was incredible. Interested to see wh't's gonna happen tonight! — George Kittle (@gkittle46) December 17, 2018

With Raw taking place in Sacramento on Monday, it wouldn't be a surprise if Kittle made the two-hour drive from San Francisco to witness the fallout from TLC.