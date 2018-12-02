NXT Star Returns To The Ring After Serious Injury

NXT Superstar Riddick Moss has made a full recovery following a torn Achilles heel. The injury was expected to take approximately 8 months to completely heal, but Moss has returned after only 5 months. In a tweet featured below, Moss claimed it is, "faster than any athlete from any sport ever."

Moss returned to the ring Friday night at an NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida, attacking Matt Riddle during a promo and then competing against him in a match later in the same night. Although, Kassius Ohno would interfere from ringside and try to distract Riddle, Matt would use his Bromission submission to make Moss tap out and lose his return match.

Id like to be the 1st to congratulate you on last night. What you've done is nothing short of extraordinary. Returning from a ruptured achilles tendon in 5 months, faster than any athlete from any sport ever, is truly incredible. You're an inspiration Riddick Moss#RiddickRegimen — Riddick Moss (@riddickMoss) December 1, 2018

One of the bigger stories of #NXTJacksonville tonight was the return of @riddickMoss. pic.twitter.com/m2tFl2MofH — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 1, 2018

Moss signed with WWE in 2014, first making his in-ring debut at a live event in December of the same year.

He may be best remembered for tag teaming with Tino Sabbatelli (who went down with a torn pectoral muscle in May), starting in October of 2016. Their tag team split up prior to both men having to rehabilitate from their respective injuries.