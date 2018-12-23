NXT Star Wearing Knee Brace (Photo), Fans On WWE Star Who Is Most Like The Grinch, Tommaso Ciampa

- Above, Tommaso Ciampa is the subject of this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week will feature Braun Strowman.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Who would be a more convincing Grinch this Christmas?" As of this writing, the top five picks are: Daniel Bryan (36 percent), Tommaso Ciampa (15 percent), Baron Corbin (15 percent), Dean Ambrose (13 percent), and Randy Orton (8 percent).

- Earlier this month at an NXT live event in Green Bay, Dakota Kai went down with an apparent knee injury during a 6-woman tag match. The match was changed to a tag match as Kai limped to the back with the help of the trainers and has yet to have a match since. Kai traveled back home to New Zealand for the holidays and posted a photo of herself walking the beach, wearing a knee brace. No word yet on the severity of the potential injury.