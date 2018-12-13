ROH Final Battle Card For Tomorrow's PPV, Live Coverage Reminder

ROH Final Battle PPV will take place tomorrow from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Remember to join us at 8 pm ET for live coverage!

Headlining the card, ROH World Champion Jay Lethal defends against Cody. Also, the ROH World Women of Honor, Tag Team, and TV championships will all be defended. Below is the full card for tomorrow's show:

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Cody

ROH WOMEN OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL MATCH

Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein

ROH WORLD TAG TAG CHAMPIONSHIP LADDER MATCH

Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes

ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP

Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Hangman Page

"I QUIT" MATCH

Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray

RIGHTS TO ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

Marty Scurll (Holder) vs. Christopher Daniels

Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jonathan Gresham

Kenny King vs. Eli Isom