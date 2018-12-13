ROH Final Battle Card For Tomorrow's PPV, Live Coverage Reminder

ROH Final Battle PPV will take place tomorrow from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Remember to join us at 8 pm ET for live coverage!
Headlining the card, ROH World Champion Jay Lethal defends against Cody. Also, the ROH World Women of Honor, Tag Team, and TV championships will all be defended. Below is the full card for tomorrow's show:
ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Jay Lethal (c) vs. Cody
ROH WOMEN OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL MATCH
Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein
ROH WORLD TAG TAG CHAMPIONSHIP LADDER MATCH
Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes
ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP
Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Hangman Page
"I QUIT" MATCH
Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray
RIGHTS TO ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH
Marty Scurll (Holder) vs. Christopher Daniels
Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jonathan Gresham
Kenny King vs. Eli Isom