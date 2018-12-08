Scott Dawson Praises RAW Star, WWE Superstars Getting Wrecked Simultaneously, WWE Announcer Turns 50

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Superstars getting wrecked simultaneously. The group included: Nia Jax putting both Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks on her shoulders for a double samoan drop, The Undertaker giving Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels a double chokeslam, and Cesaro spinning both Xavier Woods and Jey Uso.

- Today, WWE Raw Play-by-Play Announcer, Michael Cole, turns 50 years old. Also today, Enzo Amore turns 32.

- Scott Dawson noted on Twitter "ain't no reason Apollo isn't in the main event every night," referring to Raw Superstar, Apollo Crews. On this week's show Crews helped out Finn Balor during his match against Jinder Mahal. EC3 responded to Dawson's comment and wondered if Crews was in favor of the "Lucha House Rules" that have plagued The Revival over the past couple weeks. As noted, Dash and Dawson put out a petition to have those rules suspended.

