Toni Storm On Which WWE NXT Star Is Becoming The Best Wrestler Ever, Her Fiancee Being Underrated

WWE NXT UK star Toni Storm was recently interviewed by Metro Sport. You can read the full interview by clicking here, below are some highlights:

Who is the best wrestler in the world:

"That is such a tough one right now! You've got the likes of Daniel Bryan and Finn Balor, but I'll tell you who's coming up right now who's going to take that soon, Pete Dunne! I think he's on his way to becoming the best in the world. He knows exactly what he's doing, he's an absolute professional and has been doing it since he was a kid. He's just fantastic."

Who is the most underrated wrestler:

"I know it's probably the obvious choice but my fiancee Chris Ridgeway is incredible, and he's doing really well on the UK indie scene. He needs to be seen all over the world. I watch his stuff a lot, I had a match with him a few months ago and he is literally world class. It would be good if we could see his face a lot more."

If Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch should headline WrestleMania:

"Absolutely, 100%! Imagine that, it should absolutely headline Wrestlemania. They're two of the toughest women in the world. That's exactly what I want to see at Wrestlemania."

Toni also discussed her thoughts on intergender matches, her dream tag team partner, the best advice she's been given and more. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.