Former Contender Says UFC Is Creating New Men's Division, Tyron Woodley - Colby Covington, UFC 231

- Go inside the lives and training camps of the four fighters set for Saturday's main and co-main event fights at UFC 231 in the latest edition of "Countdown."

The series highlights featherweight champion Max Holloway, top contender Brian Ortega, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and challenger Valentina Shevchenko. The action takes place from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada live on pay-per-view.

- UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley issued a challenge to top contender Colby Covington. And has he tends to do, Covington answered with his own challenge to the champion.

On his TMZ show "Hollywood Beatdown," Woodley stated Covington would owe him $10,000 per takedown attempt when - and if - they ever square off.

"Every single time you touch my leg for a shot, you've got to pay me 10 grand," Woodley said (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). "I want people to see it for what it is. You don't want to see these hands.

"You don't want to do nothing but try to out-wrestle me. And at the end of the day, (Covington) can't even do that."

Covington took to MMAjunkie Radio to answer and counter, stating "I'm going to give him $10,000 for every punch he throws - all five of them."

- Josh Thomson, a former Strikeforce champion and UFC contender, believes the end of the flyweight division inside the Octagon is nearing. Like so many others, Thomson has heard rumblings of the UFC cutting 125 pounders.

Thomson, though, also added that he thinks flyweight will be replaced by a new division at 165 pounds. Ben Askren and several other welterweights have made it known they would be interested in competing at that weight.