In the main event of UFC Milwaukee, veteran lightweight Al Iaquinta earned the biggest win of his career by defeating fourth-ranked Kevin Lee via unanimous decision. Iaquinta, who entered the fight ranked eighth in the 155-pound division, improves to 14-4-1 and has now won six of his past seven fights.

Iaquinta had to rally to secure the win. After an even first round that could've gone either way, Lee began to control the fight with his wrestling. He landed a huge slam on Iaquinta in the third round and looked to have the momentum. But Iaquinta turned up the pace in the fourth, landing crisp combinations. By the fifth round, Iaquinta was able to defend Lee's takedown attempts and continued to land clean punches. Near the end of the fight, it was Iaquinta who was pushing for the finish and he looked to have Lee hurt by time the horn sounded. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47 in favor of Iaquinta.

Lee falls to 17-4 and is now 0-2 vs. Iaquinta, who previously defeated him in 2014 at UFC 169. Iaquinta was coming off a decision-loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, so in his post-fight interview he called out Conor McGregor, saying "If Conor wants a rematch against Khabib, he's gotta go through me first. He tapped out."

Full results from the event can be found below:

- Al Iaquinta def. Kevin Lee via unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

- Edson Barboza def. Dan Hooker via KO at 2:19 of Round 3

- Rob Font def. Sergio Pettis via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

- Charles Oliveira def. Jim Miller via submission (RNC) at 1:15 of Round 1

- Zak Ottow def. Dwight Grant via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

- Drakkar Klose def. Bobby Green via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

- Joaquim Silva def. Jared Gordon via KO at 2:39 of Round 3

- Jack Hermansson def. Gerald Meerschaert via submission (guillotine) at 4:25 of Round 1

- Zak Cummings def. Trevor Smith via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

- Dan Ige def. Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

- Mike Rodriguez def. Adam Milstead via KO (knee to the body) at 2:59 of Round 1

- Juan Adams def. Chris de la Rocha via TKO (strikes) at 0:58 of Round 3