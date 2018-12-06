WINCLY LIVE At Noon EST: Vince McMahon Writing WWE RAW, Injury Updates, Aleister Black, XFL, AEW

Wrestling Inc's Thursday podcast, the WINCLY, will now begin recording it's news segment LIVE every Thursday at Noon EST via the WInc YouTube channel!

Each Thursday during the livecast WINCLY host Nick Hausman will be joined by Justin LaBar to chat the news of the week. Their discussion will then be released via the Wrestling Inc Audio channel along with various exclusive interviews WInc has conducted over the past week.

Here are some the topics that will be discussed on today's live WINCLY news segment:

* Vince McMahon reportedly being more hands on with the writing of WWE RAW the past few weeks

* Injury updates for various WWE Superstars including Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch

* Backstage news on plans for the IC Title as well as the future of Aleister Black

* The XFL's big announcements

* ROH scooping up several top independent names for 2019

* The latest on AEW

* More...

See Also Joe Koff Says He Does Not See The Young Bucks Or Cody Rhodes In ROH In 2019

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc Audio on iTunes to get the full episode of the WINCLY as soon as it's released. This week's episode will also include interviews with ROH's Matt Taven, Jerry Lynn, Dr. Tom Prichard, Marc Mero and ROH COO Joe Koff.