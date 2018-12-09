WWE Announces Segment For This Week's SmackDown

On this past week's SmackDown, Jeff Hardy took on Randy Orton in a one-on-one match-up. Samoa Joe decided interrupt (while at a bar via the TitanTron) to give his thoughts about drinking responsibly and his continued taunting of Hardy's past addiction issues. Hardy ended up being distracted long enough for Orton to hit an RKO and pick up the victory.

WWE announced Jeff Hardy will address Samoa Joe's "public service announcement" on this Tuesday's SmackDown.

See Also Jeff Hardy Reveals What Made Him So Nervous With WWE Return At WrestleMania 33

Two weeks ago, Joe's taunting began at Hardy's 20th anniversary celebrating his many accomplishments in the wrestling business. Most of the SmackDown roster was out on the stage to celebrate when Joe strolled out and explained why he was late to the party.

"Forgive my tardiness, I was poppin' some bottles," Joe said. "I was getting ready to come out here and have a toast! But I think we can all agree, having a bottle of champagne around you isn't the best idea."