WWE RAW Star Written Out Of Storylines Due To Elbow Injury

It appears that WWE will be going in a different direction with Ronda Rousey and who she partners with.

Over the past few months, Ronda has had an ally in Natalya. There were plans to turn the latter heel until her father, Jim Neidhart, passed away this past summer. While WWE has been teasing it, now it appears that Natalya will take a small break.

On last night's Monday Night RAW, Rousey and Natalya were in a match against Tamina and Nia Jax before the Riott Squad interrupted. The trio ended up putting Natalya through a table. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Natalya has an elbow injury. The angle on RAW was done to replace her with Ember Moon in the storyline.

A timetable for Natalya's return is unknown. Ronda is scheduled to face Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship at the TLC PPV on December 16th inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California.